Eau Claire ranks among top five college towns, but how does it benefit the city?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau claire has once again ranked in a 'top five cities/towns' list.

But how does that ranking benefit the city?

This week data resource company SmartAsset ranked Eau Claire No. 2 in the country for most livable college towns, only behind the University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus.

This isn't the first time Eau Claire has made a mark in the top charts.

In March, SmartAsset put Eau Claire in the 5-spot for most livable small cities in the U.S. and local tourism officials said rankings like these are aiding the city's goals.

"Right now we're really trying to get a lot of people to come more to the area and fill the jobs and help the city grow, and do more. We have a lot of not only great tourism aspects, but businesses and you know you have all the things the big city has without the traffic," said Benny Anderson, Executive Director of Visit Eau Claire.

SmartAsset reviewed 116 locations when deciding the most livable college town, looking at household income, restaurants and entertainment, commute time and unemployment, and Eau Claire scored high.