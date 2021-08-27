Chippewa Falls School District offering more programs to support parents

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Parents of students in the Chippewa Falls School District now have the opportunity to receive free support through parent coaching and counseling.

This school year, the district is expanding its student and family assistance program.

While the four free counseling sessions existed for parents last year, this year, the district has added four free parent coaching sessions.

These sessions are for parents looking to make positive changes at home.

The coaching will teach parents strategies for how to handle things like sibling relationships, aggression and defiance among a list of others. They are also planning to begin a a support group for parents who have utilized these programs.

Jamie Ganske, director of mental health and resiliency with the school district, said they have noticed an increased need to better support parents during the pandemic.

"We all know these last couple of years have been hard and we just want our families to know we're here for you, we're supporting you and we love offering all these additional supports for them," Ganske said.

Ganske said the programs would not be possible without the financial support from REALiving Group Health Cooperative.

Again, the programs are free and you can find more information here.