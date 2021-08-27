Chicago: DoorDash, Grub Hub mislead restaurants, customers

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials are accusing DoorDash and GrubHub of harming the city’s restaurants and their customers via high fees and other deceptive practices when delivery and takeout business became essential to the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chicago officials believe the lawsuits filed Friday are the most sweeping action taken by a U.S. city against the online delivery companies. But other cities have used more targeted filings against the businesses. Representatives for both companies called the lawsuits filed Friday in Cook County Circuit Court “baseless.”