Skip to Content

Chi-Hi holds off DC Everest 10-9, other Thursday scores

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 12:49 am
12:45 am High School SportsPrep SportsSportTop Sports Stories
chi hi dc everest fb

WESTON (WQOW)- Chi-Hi moves to 2-0 on the gridiron this season after holding off DC Everest in the final seconds to win 10-9.

After no score in the second half, the Cardinals scored ten, before allowing a DC Everest touchdown in the final seconds. DC Everest failed a go-ahead two-point conversion that sealed the victory for Chi-Hi.

The Cardinals play Menomonie in Week 3 next friday.

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES

FOOTBALL

  • McDonell Central 54, Bowler/Gresham 14
  • Cornell 0, Prairie Farm 24
  • Tri-County 0, Gilman 41

VOLLEYBALL

  • Durand 3, Augusta 0
  • Stanley-Boyd 3, Spencer 0
  • Greenwood 2, Whitehall 0
  • Greenwood 2, Melrose-Mindoro 0
  • Whitehall 2, Melrose-Mindoro 0

BOYS SOCCER

  • Onalaska 2, Eau Claire North 1
  • Wisconsin Rapids 2, Chippewa Falls 1

GIRLS TENNIS

  • Eau Claire North 0, New Richmond 7
  • Eau Claire North 7, Green Bay Preble 0

Evan Hong

More Stories

Skip to content