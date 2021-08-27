Chi-Hi holds off DC Everest 10-9, other Thursday scores

Chi-Hi holds off DC Everest 10-9, other Thursday scoresUpdated
WESTON (WQOW)- Chi-Hi moves to 2-0 on the gridiron this season after holding off DC Everest in the final seconds to win 10-9.
After no score in the second half, the Cardinals scored ten, before allowing a DC Everest touchdown in the final seconds. DC Everest failed a go-ahead two-point conversion that sealed the victory for Chi-Hi.
The Cardinals play Menomonie in Week 3 next friday.
OTHER THURSDAY SCORES
FOOTBALL
- McDonell Central 54, Bowler/Gresham 14
- Cornell 0, Prairie Farm 24
- Tri-County 0, Gilman 41
VOLLEYBALL
- Durand 3, Augusta 0
- Stanley-Boyd 3, Spencer 0
- Greenwood 2, Whitehall 0
- Greenwood 2, Melrose-Mindoro 0
- Whitehall 2, Melrose-Mindoro 0
BOYS SOCCER
- Onalaska 2, Eau Claire North 1
- Wisconsin Rapids 2, Chippewa Falls 1
GIRLS TENNIS
- Eau Claire North 0, New Richmond 7
- Eau Claire North 7, Green Bay Preble 0