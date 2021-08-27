Chi-Hi holds off DC Everest 10-9, other Thursday scores

WESTON (WQOW)- Chi-Hi moves to 2-0 on the gridiron this season after holding off DC Everest in the final seconds to win 10-9.

After no score in the second half, the Cardinals scored ten, before allowing a DC Everest touchdown in the final seconds. DC Everest failed a go-ahead two-point conversion that sealed the victory for Chi-Hi.

The Cardinals play Menomonie in Week 3 next friday.

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES

FOOTBALL

McDonell Central 54, Bowler/Gresham 14

Cornell 0, Prairie Farm 24

Tri-County 0, Gilman 41

VOLLEYBALL

Durand 3, Augusta 0

Stanley-Boyd 3, Spencer 0

Greenwood 2, Whitehall 0

Greenwood 2, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Whitehall 2, Melrose-Mindoro 0

BOYS SOCCER

Onalaska 2, Eau Claire North 1

Wisconsin Rapids 2, Chippewa Falls 1

GIRLS TENNIS