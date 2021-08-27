Augusta up 14-6 on Fall Creek, game suspended due to weather

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- Two neighboring teams in Augusta and Fall Creek went to battle on the football field Friday night, with Augusta taking the lead 14-6 before the game was suspended due to weather.

The Beavers came out firing in the first quarter, scoring first on a Benjamin Dickensen rushing touchdown. They would not convert the extra points on the drive.

On the following drive, the weather conditions played a factor as the Crickets fumbled a pitch on the goal line, and Augusta hopped on top of it to score again and make it 12-0, before punching in a two-point conversion with Tyler Brixen to take a 14-0 lead.

The rain eventually died down, and the Crickets came alive, scoring on a touchdown pass from Eli Laube to Zachri Youngquist on a slant. They failed to gain extra points and kept the deficit at 14-6 before halftime.

After the break, Augusta moved the chains to the 10 yard line to end the 3rd quarter before Mother Nature struck again. The game was delayed due to weather for about an hour, before officials announced it was suspended.

Play will resume on Saturday morning at 10:00 at Fall Creek High School. News 18 will update this story when the game is final.