At least 3,000 fewer sports officials expected for this school year

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - They preside over sporting events and often have to make tough calls, but with thousands of fewer registered officials, it seems like many are hanging up their whistle this school year.

In the 2019-2020 school year, the WIAA says there were 9,249 licensed officials in the association.

But as of Friday, the association had 6,071 officials registered to officiate for the 2021-2020 school year.

That's only two-thirds the number it had two years ago.

WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad said officials are dropping out partially due to the pandemic.

Another reason is the way they can be mistreated at games, like getting yelled at by parents and coaches, or receiving threatening messages or emails.

So what does this mean for high school athletes?

"You might see Friday night football be Thursday and Friday night football because we don't have enough officials to just play all the games in the state on Friday night. You might see it be Friday and Saturday. We'd have to move it to another day," Peterson Abiad said.

Peterson Abiad said they don't want to take away opportunities for kids to play, so many of their current officials might have to go from officiating 35 to 40 games a season to upwards of 60, which does make her worry about burnout.

The WIAA has done campaigns about good sportsmanship and actively recruit at tournaments.

They're also offering free licensing to all high school students who want to officiate.

If you're interested in the job, go to wiaawi.org/officials.