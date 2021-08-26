UWEC professors and students examine ventilation rates in classrooms

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- In less than a week UW-Eau Claire will begin classes, and while some students are enjoying the fresh air outside, a few Blugolds are working to slow the spread of COVID-19 by examining the air on UW-Eau Claire's inside.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 is primarily transmitted from person-to-person through respiratory means like after coughing, sneezing and even talking, droplets are expelled into the air.

However, the CDC also says that COVID-19 is slower to spread in well-ventilated rooms that circulate potentially contaminated air.

That's why two professors and 12 students at UWEC are now working to determine the rate of ventilation in Blugold classrooms before they go from empty to full.

The group is using dry ice and heavy-duty fans to measure the rate at which air is turned over.

They're examining a cross-section of 80 to 100 rooms to decide whether to recommend air purifying units or other COVID-19 prevention strategies.

"So, our goal here is to use carbon dioxide from dry ice and we fill the room essentially with carbon dioxide. We leave and we see how quickly the room is able to clear out the carbon dioxide as a measurement of clearing out the aerosols that carry COVID," said Crispin Pierce, professor of public health and environmental studies.

According to Pierce, small rooms can take 15 minutes to fill with dioxide, while larger classrooms can take up to 1.5 hours.

The group plans to finalize recommendations for UWEC before the start of school, but will continue their tests throughout the semester.

Next, the group plans to head to the UWEC satellite campus in Barron County to test classrooms.