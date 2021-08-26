UWEC announces Hall of Fame Class for 2021

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Five former student-athletes and a longtime athletics administrative assistant will enter the Blugold Hall of Fame in 2021, UW-Eau Claire announced Thursday.

The class includes golfer Maggie (Loney) Green, gymnast Lynn (Morris) Nordin, track athlete Jennifer (Stafslien) Reimer, multi-sport athlete Brooke (Wozniak) Schmidt, football and track athlete Bob Schmidt and longtime assistant Nancy Hendricks.

See the full release here

The class will be inducted during Homecoming weekend in October.