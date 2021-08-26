UWEC announces Hall of Fame Class for 2021

UWEC announces Hall of Fame Class for 2021New
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Five former student-athletes and a longtime athletics administrative assistant will enter the Blugold Hall of Fame in 2021, UW-Eau Claire announced Thursday.
The class includes golfer Maggie (Loney) Green, gymnast Lynn (Morris) Nordin, track athlete Jennifer (Stafslien) Reimer, multi-sport athlete Brooke (Wozniak) Schmidt, football and track athlete Bob Schmidt and longtime assistant Nancy Hendricks.
The class will be inducted during Homecoming weekend in October.