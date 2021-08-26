U.S. voting rights events reflect multiracial reform agenda

In the nation’s capital on Saturday, multiracial coalitions of civil, human and labor rights leaders are convening rallies and marches to urge passage of federal voter protections that have been eroded since the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Satellite marches and rallies are planned for dozens of other cities, including Atlanta, Houston, Miami and Phoenix, all in states where laws imposing voter restrictions have been adopted or are in question. Advocates said a major hurdle remains in the Senate, where there isn’t enough support to sidestep the filibuster and pass the voting rights legislation along party lines.