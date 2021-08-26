Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
8:51 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Annandale def. Providence Academy, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17

Cambridge-Isanti def. Coon Rapids, 25-10, 25-20, 25-10

Chisago Lakes def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23

Duluth East def. Princeton, 20-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Esko def. Cook County, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Eveleth-Gilbert def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13

Hermantown def. Duluth Marshall, 25-4, 25-9, 25-8

Holy Angels def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-6, 25-8, 25-12

International Falls def. Two Harbors, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Mabel-Canton def. Grand Meadow, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17

Minnetonka def. Rosemount, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

New Richland-H-E-G def. Alden-Conger

Redwood Valley def. Montevideo, 27-25, 25-16, 25-15

Robbinsdale Cooper def. Robbinsdale Armstrong

Shakopee def. Chanhassen, 27-25, 25-8, 25-20

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-10, 25-10, 25-11

Spring Grove def. Southland, 25-12, 25-13, 25-5

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content