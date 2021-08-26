Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Annandale def. Providence Academy, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17
Cambridge-Isanti def. Coon Rapids, 25-10, 25-20, 25-10
Chisago Lakes def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23
Duluth East def. Princeton, 20-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19
Esko def. Cook County, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13
Eveleth-Gilbert def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13
Hermantown def. Duluth Marshall, 25-4, 25-9, 25-8
Holy Angels def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-6, 25-8, 25-12
International Falls def. Two Harbors, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19
Mabel-Canton def. Grand Meadow, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17
Minnetonka def. Rosemount, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13
New Richland-H-E-G def. Alden-Conger
Redwood Valley def. Montevideo, 27-25, 25-16, 25-15
Robbinsdale Cooper def. Robbinsdale Armstrong
Shakopee def. Chanhassen, 27-25, 25-8, 25-20
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-10, 25-10, 25-11
Spring Grove def. Southland, 25-12, 25-13, 25-5
___
