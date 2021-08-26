Thursday marks ‘Women’s Equality Day’

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Thursday is a historic day for women in their pursuit of equality, but one professor said equality can still be advanced further.

More than one hundred years ago on Aug. 26, the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was signed, but that same right was not given to Black women.

Decades later, following the 1970 nationwide Women's Strike for Equality, Congress approved a resolution to make Aug. 26 'Women's Equality Day.'

While the United States has made progress in the pursuit of women's equality, one UW-Stout professor said there's still progress to be made.

"The pay gap is still real. That's real for women, when we start to get intersectional, and look at women of color, that pay gap gets even more substantial. So, that's something that's still very, very real -- we have things like the pink tax, that are very prohibited and women accessing things that they may need right for their basic health care," said Dr. Rickie-Ann Legleitner, advisor for the Women and Gender Sexuality Studies department at UW-Stout.

Despite Thursday focusing on women in particular, the professor adds there's also still a long way to go in the pursuit of equality for the LGBTQIA+, disability rights and equal access to education.

If you take away anything from Women's Equality Day, remember to vote. Women have not always had the opportunity to do so.

"It's such a fundamental right and regards to being an American, that we need to remember, people fought for this, and you should really take your voting rights seriously. And you should participate in voting," said Legleitner.