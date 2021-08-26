The Latest: Hungary says has evacuated all known citizens

Hungary says its army has evacuated all Hungarian citizens from Afghanistan of which the defense ministry is aware. Defense Minister Tibor Benko told a press conference on Thursday that 540 people, among them 57 Afghan families including 180 children, had been evacuated to Hungary from Kabul. Of the Afghan citizens who assisted Hungarian forces in Afghanistan since 2003, the army has evacuated 87%, he said, adding that Hungarian, Afghan, Austrian and U.S. citizens were evacuated during the operation. All of the nearly 100 Hungarian soldiers that participated in the evacuation operation have returned to Hungary, Benko said.