Storms return today, heavy rainfall is likely through the weekend

Thursday morning was off to a great start, but humidity and storms will return later. We will see storms entering Western Wisconsin in the late afternoon and early evening.

Humidity was not bad Thursday morning, but will continue to rise into the weekend and will feel very muggy. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Thursday. Temperatures won't get too high since we will be restricted by cloud cover.

Some storms on Thursday can become strong to severe as Southern Wisconsin is in a level 1 risk.

Showers will continue before a brief break in storms early in the morning on Friday. After the break showers and storms will continue for the remainder of the day with several rounds. Some areas can see very heavy rainfall across the Chippewa Valley through the weekend.

We have a shot at seeing sunshine on Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s and it will be humid. Storms will return later Saturday night.

The biggest storm chance this weekend falls on Sunday with highs reaching 80s.

Monday will be a nice day with a partly cloudy sky before slight storm chances return on Tuesday and Wednesday.