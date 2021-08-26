Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 3:47PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Menomonie, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Colfax and Elk Mound around 400 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Lake Hallie,

Chippewa Falls, Lake Wissota, Cadott, Cornell, Boyd and Stanley.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 38 and 77.

U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 86 and 114.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.