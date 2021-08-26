Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 1:40PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 135 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from east of Rochester Minnesota to south of

Decorah Iowa. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds of 30 to 40 mph and frequent lightning.

SOURCE…Observations.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could break small tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

St. Charles and Spring Grove around 150 PM.

Houston around 215 PM.

Waukon around 220 PM.

La Crescent and Brownsville around 230 PM.

La Crosse around 30o PM.

People attending Gladiolus Days should seek safe shelter!

Brief heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring

with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a

thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.