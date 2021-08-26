Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 26 at 2:44PM CDT until August 26 at 3:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Washington County in east central Minnesota…

Northwestern Pierce County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 330 PM CDT.

* At 243 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cottage

Grove, or 12 miles west of River Falls, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

River Falls, Woodbury, Maplewood, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove

Heights, Oakdale, Hastings, Rosemount, South St. Paul, Hudson, Lake

Elmo and St. Paul Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.