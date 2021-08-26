Several inches rain overnight will be followed by even more storm chances

A cluster of strong storms moved through parts of Western Wisconsin this afternoon and evening, and isolated clusters of showers and storms remain possible this evening. Stronger storms with the possibility of severe weather along with heavy rain will form later tonight and last through tomorrow morning.

The main threats for not just tonight/tomorrow morning's round but also rounds through Saturday night will be flash flooding and straight line wind gusts. Damaging hail and even isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out with any of these rounds. As for the location of threats, tonight's strongest storms will be southwest of I-94.

Tomorrow/tomorrow night has a level two risk for severe weather south of Eau Claire and a level 1 risk for the rest of Western Wisconsin. Strongest storms will once again be overnight tomorrow night.

Saturday's severe outlook is also a level 2 risk for Eau Claire and to the north and west. Again, the timing looks to be late evening into the early parts of Saturday night before storms finally depart by Sunday morning.

Going over the timeline a bit more specific in terms of any rain chances and not just severe, expect heavy rain and storms overnight into tomorrow morning. Breaks are likely tomorrow afternoon and evening before more storms return tomorrow night with the best chance of widespread rain staying just south of Eau Claire tomorrow night into Saturday morning.

Most of Saturday will stay dry, which allows temps to rise to the upper 80s, possibly near 90 while staying humid. Storms will return Saturday evening before clearing out by Sunday morning.

Once storms end early Sunday morning, expect partial clearing and a bit cooler temps that will continue into next week, likely with comfortable levels of humidity.