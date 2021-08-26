Seoul’s vice defense chief calls for N. Korean cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s vice defense minister has called for North Korea to resume cooperation under a 2018 military agreement on reducing tensions, which the North has threatened to abandon over U.S.-South Korean military exercises. In an interview with The Associated Press, Park Jae-min said the agreement has been crucial in maintaining stability between the Koreas as their relations worsened in recent months. The agreement created buffer zones along land and sea boundaries and no-fly zones to prevent clashes. While there haven’t been major skirmishes, North Korea has held back from some critical parts of the agreement, including forming a joint military committee to maintain communication and avoid crisis situations.