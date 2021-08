Meet Hansel, who's waiting for you at the Dunn County Humane Society.

Hansel is two years old and 72 pounds. He warms up to people quickly, and is a gentle giant. He enjoys playing with others, so if you have other dogs that would be perfect for him.

If you think you'd be the perfect house for this big boy, head on over to the Dunn County Humane Society's website to set up a time to meet him!