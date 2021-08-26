LATEST: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- Russian officials says twin suicide bombings have struck outside Kabul's airport, killing at least 13 people.

Large crowds of people trying to flee Afghanistan have massed at the airport.

Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift. Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport's gates.

Russia's Foreign Ministry gave the first official casualty count, saying 13 people had died and 15 were wounded.

U.S. officials said that American personnel were wounded in the blast, without elaborating. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) --The Russian Foreign Ministry says a suicide attack outside Kabul airport killed at least two people and wounded 15.

It was the first official report of casualties from Thursday's explosion, which occurred among crowds of people outside the airport.

Thousands of Afghans have flocked to the airport hoping to board a U.S.-led airlift since the Taliban took over the country earlier this month.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- An explosion has gone off outside Kabul's airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday.

Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift.

Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport's gates trying to control the mass of people. The Pentagon confirmed the blast, with no immediate word on casualties.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- The Pentagon says there was an explosion outside Kabul airport.

Spokesman John Kirby said there was no immediate word on casualties in the blast Thursday.

Thousands of Afghans have been gathered at the airport for days trying to flee the country since the Taliban takeover earlier this month. Western nations had warned of a possible attack.

According to ABC News, the explosion was at Abbey Gate, one of the main gates of the airport.

President Biden has been briefed on the explosion outside Kabul airport, a White House official told CNN.

CNN is also reporting the explosion appears to be a suicide attack.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with much more.