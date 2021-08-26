Pablo Center to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to attend events

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you plan on attending an event at Pablo Center at the Confluence this fall, you're going to need to be vaccinated or prove you don't have COVID.

"It isn't a political statement. It is simply a business looking at what it needs to deliver and wanting to ensure that we can do that evening after evening," said Jason Jon Anderson, executive director of Pablo Center at the Confluence.

From September 11 through November 1, patrons will need to prove they're fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test that's been taken within 72 hours of the event.

Anderson said they're following the lead of other venues in Milwaukee, Madison and Minneapolis that have taken similar or even stricter measures.

He added they didn't make this decision lightly and that they just want to ensure a safe experience for patrons, employees and artists.

"This is a long game. It's the ability to open and stay open and not have to close and it's the ability to need to be able to sell every seat in the theatre. Do I have concerns about the ticket refund liability that exists? Yes. We're hopeful the safe experience we're presenting gives greater peace of mind and ensures the return of the live event industry happens," Anderson said.

Customers will also be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Pablo officials also say if these requirements are an issue for a ticket purchaser, they will give a refund.