Nicaragua orders closure of 15 more NGOs

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s legislature has ordered the closure of 15 more non-governmental organizations, bringing to 45 the number whose permits to operate in the country have been cancelled in the last month. Those affected include the Mejía Godoy Foundation of popular folk singers Carlos and Luis Enrique Mejía Godoy. The legislature is dominated by President Daniel Ortega’s Sandinista party. Nicaragua is scheduled to hold national elections Nov. 7. and Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term. Over the past three months, Ortega’s government has arrested nearly three dozen opposition figures, including seven potential challengers for the presidency.