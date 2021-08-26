John Menard adds billions to his net worth during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many of the richest people in the United States have gotten richer over the course of the pandemic, including Eau Claire's John Menard Jr.

Menard owns more than 300 department stores across the country, and is the richest person in Wisconsin.

According to Forbes, his wealth in 2019 was $10.5 billion. In April 2020, it was more than $14 billion, with Forbes now estimating his wealth at $17 billion. And Menard is not alone. Billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Bill Gates have seen their wealth climb in the past year.

UW-Eau Claire professor of economics Thomas Kemp said that often when there are calamities like natural disasters, wars or pandemics, those that are financially well off can save and invest their money in ways that people who live paycheck to paycheck simply cannot.

"I would guess that as this pandemic is hopefully moving toward the tail end, people are probably still going to buy more things online and delivery and so on and so forth, so if you're in those industries you're growing," Kemp said.

And in the case of Menards, it's a business that was well-placed, selling many things people need to buy in the pandemic economy, such as lumber, home goods, and canned food, and so Menard became richer through selling those essential products.

"Folks who are kind of central to what we need to keep going, those are the ones that are really well-placed in this pandemic; so food, clothing, shelter."

While Menard is the richest person in Wisconsin, he still has a net worth of $163 billion less than the world's richest person, Jeff Bezos.

Another large contributor to the wealth divide in the U.S.: taxes. An investigation by Propublica shows the 25 richest Americans paid a tax rate of just 3.4% between 2014 and 2018, while the median American household paid a 14% tax rate.