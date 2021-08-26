Greg Gard shares cancer experiences in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Greg Gard likes to think globally, and help locally.

Which is why the University of Wisconsin men's basketball head coach rushed to Eau Claire Thursday hours after returning home from a family vacation to help raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer.

Gard was part of the first ever Kids Cancer Golf Outing at Hickory Hills Golf Course, organized by Bob Lesniewski. He spoke to a crowd of about 70 participants, including former Badgers basketball star Dick Cable.

"Part of the initiative with our Guarding Against Cancer foundation is to help the people and the places that have been so good to us," said Gard, who lost his father Glen to brain cancer in 2015. "For me to be able to represent the University of Wisconsin, being Wisconsin born and raised, is extremely special."

Lesniewski, who has cancer, said the event will raise approximately $8,000 for UW's Carbone Cancer Center.

"I believe we are put on this earth to help our neighbors," he said. "People coming up, giving up their afternoon to raise money for kids cancer, you can't ask for a better day than that."