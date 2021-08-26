ECASD ready to serve free breakfast and lunch again

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Another school year in the midst of the pandemic means another year with free lunches and breakfast for Eau Claire students.

The Eau Claire Area School District food and nutrition Director Josh Guckenberg said that the free meals are not guaranteed for every school district across the country like last year, but Eau Claire did end up qualifying. The school district is not doing take-home meals when this school year begins, though that's unrelated to the USDA assistance. They lack the proper staffing to have that program right now, but they do hope to start it up again.



Guckenberg said he is glad to see families not have to worry about their kids' school meals this year.



"I think that it's great that they don't have to worry about if they're going to get food, how much they have to pay for it," Guckenberg said. "Now it's just relax, focus on the school work that you need to get completed, and we'll have food available for you."

Guckenberg said that even though meals are already free, parents should still fill out lunch assistance forms if they think they would have qualified for the free or reduced meals. That's so the district can know what percentage of the student body comes from low income families.