Complaint: Now-ex Ladysmith teacher was recording naked California teen

MADISON (WQOW) - A man who began the week as a teacher in Ladysmith is now without a job and facing federal charges of sex crimes against a child.

McKenzie W. Johnson, 24, of Ladysmith was charged in federal court on Thursday with producing child pornography. The now-ex Ladysmith High School teacher was arrested at work on Tuesday. He resigned the same day.

According to the criminal complaint:

It was back on March 30, 2021 when a California mom reported her 13-year-old daughter was having online conversations with Johnson.

The teen told authorities she had been video chatting with Johnson for a couple of months. She said Johnson asked her to take her shirt off, which she did. She said Johnson also exposed himself to her.

Authorities said he was using the alias "Sam Schumaker."

A search warrant on Tuesday at Johnson's home showed an inappropriate photo of the teen saved to his iPad.

In an interview with authorities, Johnson admitting communicating with the teen -- saying he initially thought she was a college student but when he learned she was younger he kept communicating with her. He also admitted the two would have video chats, some of which he recorded, where the girl's private areas were exposed to the camera.

If convicted, Johnson faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.