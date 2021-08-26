Chippewa County health director explains benefit of booster shots

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) -- With the FDA recently approving a third COVID shot, some people are wondering why it's needed.

Chippewa County Health Director Angela Weideman addressed that question Thursday.

She said she's been asked several times, "if the first two doses are effective, why does someone need a third one?"

Weideman said a booster shot does not mean the original vaccine was ineffective.

Booster doses are not uncommon, such as the tetanus vaccine and its subsequent booster shot. Data shows over time, protection can wane, so more protection is helpful -- especially for those with weakened immune systems, including the following.

"Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking a medicine to suppress the immune system, moderate to severe primary immunodefiency, or advanced and untreated HIV infection," Weideman explained.

During Thursday's press conference, Weideman also announced new gathering recommendations after the county's COVID-19 risk level moved up to severe.

Weideman recommends limiting indoor gatherings to 15 people or less and outdoor gatherings to 50 or less.

