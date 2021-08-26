California wildfire dangers may be spreading to the south

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire that burned several homes near Los Angeles may signal that the region is facing the same dangers that have scorched Northern California, where the largest fires in the state and in the nation have been burning. The South Fire in San Bernardino forced 1,000 people to flee foothills northeast of Los Angeles after it erupted Wednesday afternoon. By nightfall, firefighters seemed to have the upper hand. But hot weather is forecasted and that could increase the fire danger, which usually hits a peak in the fall. The Caldor Fire in Northern California continues to advance on Lake Tahoe. It has destroyed hundreds of homes.