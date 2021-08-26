Baltimore police: Mom confesses to killing 2 young children

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a woman has been charged with murder after confessing to killing her 6-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son. Police said Thursday that Jamerria Hall has been charged with first-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment in the deaths of Da’Neria and Davin Thomas. The children’s decomposing bodies were found at a Baltimore apartment this week. Police say Hall confessed while being questioned. Citing charging documents, The Baltimore Sun reports that a maintenance man who had been asked to look into a foul smell found the children. Hall was last seen with her kids outside the building on Aug. 19. The paper reports that neighbors said they heard screaming inside the apartment that night.