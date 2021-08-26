Back to School: Bus etiquette and safety

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's time for another edition of Back to School. On Thursday, we're rolling through bus safety and etiquette.

Student Transit employees are preparing buses with car seats for their smaller passengers, but whether you're 5 or 18, there are ways you can make life easier for you and your bus driver.

A school bus can weigh 33,000 lbs. when full of kids, which means it can be dangerous if the driver gets distracted. So here's some things kids should know to be a good passenger.

Driver Bill Drath asks kids to talk in a quiet voice to not distract drivers.

He also said the aisles should be clear with no backpacks, elbows, or knees in them.

Drath adds kids should not stand while the bus is in motion, and that the safest place is their seat, or what he calls their compartment.

"If they're out in the aisles with their shoulders or with their bodies and we have to make a quick stop, maybe for an animal or for a vehicle to avoid a crash, they need to be in that compartment," Drath said. "If we do have to stop and if they do slide forward, they're in their safety compartment,."

Drivers also ask students to arrive a few minutes early to their pickup spot to avoid delays.

Drath said the number one thing he wishes kids remember is to not be on the streets when the bus pulls up and to stand three to five feet away from the curb.

As part of a federal requirement, everyone using public transportation must wear a mask, including on school buses.