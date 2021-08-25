You Ask, We Answer: Questions about legalities of E-bikes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - E-bikes are becoming common in Eau Claire and much of Wisconsin, but what are the rules of the road?



"Basically an electric assist bike is typically what we're looking for in a e-bike. Its basically energizing that bike with a battery and a drive motor that facilitates allowing the customer or end user to go farther, faster, and less fatigue." said Patrick Rolbiecki, owner of Riverside Bike and Skate.

There are plenty of benefits to these e-bikes such as less strain on joints and getting back into riding.



Rolbiecki says these bikes are still new, which raises a few questions.

Some of those: why they are allowed on streets, and on bike trails that are marked no motorized vehicles allowed?

Plus, why don't they require riders to be licensed like all other motorized vehicles?



Eau Claire city council member Jeremy Gragert said laws about where people can ride, have changed: "The state law now is that you can ride an e-bike any place a bicycle can go. You know some cities don't allow bicycles on sidewalks. The City of Eau Claire does, except for downtown or in business district areas, there's a map on the website."



Gragert said electric cycles aren't licensed simply because there is no state law for it.