Wisconsin man charged in parents’ killing and dismemberment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his father has been charged with committing the same crimes against his mother. The new charges brought Wednesday against 23-year-old Chandler Halderson means he now faces two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and providing false information on kidnapped or missing persons in the deaths of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson. Prosecutors don’t offer a possible motive for the killings in an amended criminal complaint, but they do provide new details about the investigation. Chandler Halderson remains jailed on $1 million bail. He is due to be arraigned Sept. 1.