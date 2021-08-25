The Charlotte Observer names first Black as executive editor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rana Cash, executive editor of the Savannah Morning News in Georgia, has been named to the same position at The Charlotte Observer, the newspaper’s first Black editor in the North Carolina newspaper’s 135-year history. The 50-year-old Cash begins her new job in early October. She is replacing Sherry Chisenhall, who announced her departure from the newspaper last month. Cash’s appointment marks a return to Charlotte after she served as deputy editor of The Sporting News from 2010 to 2016. Her experience includes stints at The Miami Herald, The Dallas Morning News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.