Stepping Stones ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser nearing end

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - There are still plenty of "Empty Bowls" ready to be purchased with the money raised benefiting Stepping Stones in Menomonie.

Typically, Stepping Stones holds the fundraiser as a one-day event in the spring, but with the pandemic it has instead been selling the bowls over the course of the summer.

Stepping Stones uses the money raised to support its food pantry, housing program and community outreach programs in Menomonie

The bowls are hand made by UW-Stout and local high school students and are for sale at the Menomonie farmers market.

Stepping Stones assistant Director Kris Pawlowski said buying a bowl symbolizes giving a meal for those in need.

"The biggest part of this fundraiser is to bring attention to the fact that people are food insecure in our community, that we have people who are in need of shelter, and we're looking for funds to help support those efforts," Pawlowski said.

This summer they've sold over 100 bowls already, but there are plenty left.

The last day you can purchase one is this Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Menomonie farmers market in Wilson Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.