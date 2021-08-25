Skip to Content

Slideshow: Powerful images show refugees departing Afghanistan

Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) comforts an infant while they wait for the mother during processing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
Evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
Expeditionary Unit (MEU) plays with a child at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
Marines guide an Afghan woman and her daughter through processing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
Afghan evacuees at Kabul airport, Afghanistan
U.S. Army soldiers serve lunch to Afghan civilians while they complete Special Immigrant Applications
Afghan evacuees queue before boarding Italy’s military aircraft C130J during evacuation at Kabul’s airport, Afghanistan
U.S. Marine escorts evacuees to the Evacuation Control Center at Hamid Karzai International Airport
U.S. Marine escorts evacuees to the Evacuation Control Center at Hamid Karzai International Airport
U.S. Marine checks a child arriving at an Evacuate Control Center at Hamid Karzai International Airport
U.S. Marine with children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan
Afghans inside US military cargo
Prisoners leaving Kabul jail after being broken out by Taliban
Afghan civilians running to Kabul airport
President Joe Biden meets virtually with his national security team for a briefing on Afghanistan at Camp David
Afghan civilians running with a USAF C-17A at Kabul Airport trying to leave Afghanistan
Evacuees boarding a C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan
U.S. Army soldiers stand security at Hamid Karzai International Airport at Kabul, Afghanistan
Taliban fighters patrol streets of Kabul
Taliban in Afghanistan
Taliban fighter in Kabul, Afghanistan
Taliban in Afghanistan
Taliban in Afghanistan
Taliban in Afghanistan

American troops are still expected to wrap up their mission in Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

