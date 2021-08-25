Several more rounds of showers/storms Thursday through weekend

While there wasn't rain today, it certainly remained humid. Morning temps and dew points did manage to fall to the lower 60s, but both shot right back up this afternoon. Highs topped out in the mid 80s with highest dew points near or above 70. That made the mid afternoon feel like it was near 90 in the Chippewa Valley.

Dew points remain high for most, though there is some drier air to the northwest with dew points near or below 60 closer to Polk county.

Yesterday's 1.57" at the airport was a daily rain record, and the airport is now nearing four inches above average in August. Eau Claire is also over an inch above average on the year, and more rain is on the way. Spare a stray shower, Western Wisconsin will stay dry overnight and through at least the first half of tomorrow.

The afternoon brings chances for rain and rumbles of thunder with the most widespread thunderstorms expected in the evening. Rain continues overnight before departing Friday morning. This round looks to bring the heaviest rain south of the Chippewa Valley, with totals between 1/4" and 1" being widespread with this round, though isolated totals of 2 to 3 inches cannot be ruled out where strongest storms form and persist.

While heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding is the primary threat with all rounds of storms in the forecast, each will also bring a small chance for severe straight line wind gusts.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Again, this second round in this forecast has a few more question marks than the first one, but right now it appears more scattered in nature.

Expect a break for most of Saturday with another round of at least scattered showers and storms likely Saturday night, which could linger into Sunday.

Dry and sunny weather returns next week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the 50s thanks to lower humidity.