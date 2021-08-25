Second beluga in failing health after move to Connecticut

Mystic Aquarium says that a second of the five beluga whales it imported in May from a marine park in Canada is in failing health. The female whale is suffering from several health issues including a low white blood cell count and gastrointestinal issues, the aquarium said in a Facebook post Tuesday night. The revelation comes three weeks after a male beluga, who was also part of the group that arrived from Marineland in Niagara Falls, died at Mystic, an aquarium that specializes in beluga research. The Animal Welfare Institute is calling for a federal investigation.