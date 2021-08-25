Pet of the Day: Princess Smoosh

Meet her majesty Princess Smoosh, who is waiting for you at the Dunn County Humane Society.

Princess Smoosh is eight years old and would prefer a quiet home environment. If you're working from home, she would be the perfect buddy. She loves giving cuddles and spending the day with her person. She does require spa days, brushing her coat and clipping her nails, as any long haired cat would.

If you think you're the perfect fit for this princess, head on over to the Dunn County Humane Society website to set up a time to meet her royal highness.