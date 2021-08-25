Packers place WR Devin Funchess on IR, sign 2 players

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Devin Funchess may never play in a regular season game for the Green Bay Packers.

After opting out of last season, the veteran wide receiver was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, the Packers announced, ending his 2021 season. Funchess had six catches for 70 yards in Green Bay's first preseason game against the Houston Texans, but suffered a hamstring injury this past week.

The team also released wide receiver Chris Blair and signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and cornerback Stephen Denmark on Wednesday.

