North’s Rassbach stronger ahead of sophomore cross country season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire will serve as the starting line for a handful of cross country teams on Saturday. It's already been a great year for North's Katie Rassbach, she dominated this past spring, as a freshman.

Rassbach took the trails by storm in the spring by winning the Husky Invite and the sectional meet, as well as finishing 6th at the alternate fall season state meet. In her first year running varsity, she didn't expect any of it to happen.

"I just did the best I could," Rassbach said. "I was happy with that, I gave my all, so I was proud."

The Huskies are now back to the traditional fall season. It's a quick turnaround, but Rassbach doesn't mind.

"When it's time off, it's not very fun," Rassbach said. "I'd rather just stay running, it keeps me going."

Not often do freshmen become the star of the show, but Rassbach has quickly become a team leader in her own way.

"She's definitely a lead by example type," said John Maki, Huskies head cross country coach. "Just having her here, and showing all of the younger kids who are newer to really do it, and how to be successful just by putting in the work, that impact is beyond words."

Rassbach is getting stronger, and she hopes to show the team that strength plus speed equals success, and a trip back to state.

"I know we can do really good," Rassbach said. "We just have to put time and effort into our training. I would like to improve a little from 6th, but I'm gonna try my best, that's all I can say."

The Huskies host 15 other schools for the Husky Invite at Eau Claire City Wells to kick off the season on Saturday.