Menomonie community members, faculty, and parents debate proposed mask mandate

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The debate on masks carries on across the country, the state, and the Chippewa Valley.

On Wednesday night, those for and against a school mask mandate took their time slot, hoping to convince the Menomonie school board to lean their way.

During the complicated and contentious meeting, the school board voted unanimously to table an indoor mask order.

The school board's policy is that a member can propose a special session at any time, which is what occurred in Wednesday's case. By policy, a similar circumstance could happen again in the future; but for now, masks for the School District of the Menomonie Area will, for the time being, remain optional.

Several parents, educators, and community members took the floor during the special school board meeting, voicing their support or opposition to mandating masks. Here's what several of them had to say on Wednesday evening: