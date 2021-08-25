Menomonie community members, faculty, and parents debate proposed mask mandate

Menomonie community members, faculty, and parents debate proposed mask mandateNew
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The debate on masks carries on across the country, the state, and the Chippewa Valley.
On Wednesday night, those for and against a school mask mandate took their time slot, hoping to convince the Menomonie school board to lean their way.
During the complicated and contentious meeting, the school board voted unanimously to table an indoor mask order.
The school board's policy is that a member can propose a special session at any time, which is what occurred in Wednesday's case. By policy, a similar circumstance could happen again in the future; but for now, masks for the School District of the Menomonie Area will, for the time being, remain optional.
Several parents, educators, and community members took the floor during the special school board meeting, voicing their support or opposition to mandating masks. Here's what several of them had to say on Wednesday evening:
“The community has spoken, ballots have been cast, the decision has been made, yet here we are.”
“A mask is not just a mask. Our mask is what will keep our schools open this year. Your personal freedoms of not wearing a mask does not outweigh our freedoms to live safely in our community.”
“To the members of the school board, I would like you to take a moment and remember why you ran for this office. Did you run to protect personal liberties, or did you run to protect the health and safety of students, staff, and the whole community?”
“Why would anyone advocate for a policy that places extra burdens on children who are supposedly in school to learn? Forcing masking teaches children that the world is a dangerous place.”
“Your legal choice as a parent for your child does not mean you get to legally endanger my child."