How wildfires are impacting local wildlife, future of forests

NORTHERN MN -- Animals in the Superior National Forest are being affected by smoke and flames from wildfires.

The smoke causes wildlife, like birds, to become disoriented and confused and forces large mammals and other animals out of their normal range.

According to Peg Robertsen, a wildlife biologist with the US Forest Service, the poor air quality takes a toll on animals too.

"Just like there are impacts to us, the animals are breathing the smoke," said Robertsen.

Nancy Hansen with the Minnesota DNR said smoke and flames can displace and disorient animals, but it's nothing nature hasn't seen before.

"They're part of the ecology of the forest and they are a natural occurrence," she said. "The whole growth of new trees, new shrubs, new plants that's good for a lot of things."

Robertsen added, a lot of wildlife, like moose, will often return to impacted areas 5 to 10 years after the fire in even bigger numbers than before.

"This is a fire-adapted ecosystem, and so this is a natural disturbance and these species have evolved with fire," Robertsen said.

If you find any displaced animals during a wildfire experts say the best thing you can do is to keep your distance and give them space.

Make sure to drive slowly through rural areas and look out for wildlife that might be crossing where they aren't normally seen.

If you suspect an animal might be injured, call a local animal rehabilitation center and see if they can help.