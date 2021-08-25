Harris emphasizing human and worker rights in Vietnam

HANOI (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is turning her focus to worker rights and civil liberties as she closes out her visit to Southeast Asia. She is elevating activists in a region of the world known for its challenges and restrictions to human rights. Harris will participate in what her team is billing as a “changemakers” event in Vietnam with civil society and business leaders. She will also hold a press conference. Vietnam has been criticized for restrictions on freedom of expression and the press, and its crackdown on individuals it deems political dissidents.