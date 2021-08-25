Fire damages self-described ‘birthplace’ of Harry Potter

LONDON (AP) — A cafe in Scotland’s capital where author J.K. Rowling wrote some of the Harry Potter books has been damaged in a fire. The Elephant House in Edinburgh suffered smoke and water damage after a blaze broke out at the patisserie next door on Tuesday. Owner David Taylor told the BBC the cafe would likely be closed for months. The Elephant House is a regular stop for Harry Potter fans and long bore a sign declaring itself as the “birthplace” of the fictional young wizard. Rowling has disputed that, saying she began writing the magical stories before she moved to Edinburgh. But she confirmed she frequented the cafe while penning some of the seven-book series.