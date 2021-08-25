Eau Claire high school students will now have to wear masks indoors

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - High school students in Eau Claire will have to wear masks when they show up for the first day of class next week. This announcement is after the district announced on Aug. 12 that pre-K through 8th grade students would need to wear masks.

The requirement is only for when students are indoors. A mask order for students on buses has already been in place based on CDC guidance.

Below is the full statement from Eau Claire Superintendent Michael Johnson.