Eau Claire high school students will now have to wear masks indoors
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - High school students in Eau Claire will have to wear masks when they show up for the first day of class next week. This announcement is after the district announced on Aug. 12 that pre-K through 8th grade students would need to wear masks.
The requirement is only for when students are indoors. A mask order for students on buses has already been in place based on CDC guidance.
Below is the full statement from Eau Claire Superintendent Michael Johnson.
"Our district is committed to providing in-person learning five days a week during this school year. We have a responsibility to maintain mitigation strategies that are known to preserve in-person educational opportunities for students. By wearing masks indoors in our schools, we can significantly reduce the impact of quarantines on students and staff who have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. As we know, quarantines are a major disruption to student in-person learning. Having this mitigation tactic in place as we return to school provides the best chance of maintaining in-person learning five days a week for as many of our students as possible.
At this time, masks are being recommended indoors by the Centers for Disease Control, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. As always, we appreciate the support of our students, our families, and our community in helping keep our students and staff safe, healthy and learning in-person.”Michael Johnson - superintendent, Eau Claire Area School District