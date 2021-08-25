Durand girls, Prescott boys earn titles at Boyceville Invitational

BOYCEVILLE (WQOW) - Four Durand High School runners finished in the top ten as the Panthers girls cross country team captured the team title at the Boyceville Invitational on Wednesday.

See full results here

Lauren Peterson finished fifth in 22:26 to lead Durand, which scored 55 team points. Chloe Auth (8th - 22:59), Ainsley Hagness (9th - 22:59) and Kendall Hagness (10th - 23:11) also finished in the top ten.

Colfax finished second as a team with 104 points, led by Molly Heidorn's runner-up finish (21:47).

The Prescott Cardinals won the boys competition with 61 points, 20 points ahead of Elk Mound.

See full results here