Dunn County authorities identify man killed by lightning strike

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of a man killed when he was struck by lightning Tuesday in Dunn County.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, a construction crew was working on a site on 390th Street in the town of Menomonie when, at 11:11 a.m., two men were struck by lightning.

Richard Nelson, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old was taken to Mayo in Eau Claire with serious injuries. A CaringBridge site identifies the 20-year-old as Ethan Rubenzer. That page says Rubenzer is in good spirits at a St. Paul hospital.

Dunn County authorities say the crew was working on a pole shed under a partial roof on ladders when the lightning struck. Authorities said they stopped working for a time when the storms came through, but started working again when they thought it was clear.

An online obituary for Nelson says he was a self-employed builder with a passion for motorcycles and cars. "He enjoyed watching NASCAR, watching and participating in dirt track racing, and had a large die-cast car collection. He also enjoyed hunting, going to the cabin, listening to rock ‘n roll music, spoiling his grandkids and spending time with his family and friends," the obituary reads.