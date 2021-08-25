Do local health officials expect booster shot hesitancy?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the FDA approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week, a local health department is seeing people excited to come in and get their shot. So, what could this mean for possible booster shot hesitancy?

A local health official told News 18 that people coming to the clinic to get vaccinated feel it's very important, especially when it comes to their health and the health of their family.

Officials say they are hopeful booster hesitancy is minimal -- especially with the delta variant present.

"We haven’t heard too much about people being hesitant towards getting boosters at this time. Now that we have a more contagious variant in our community, the delta variant, we think boosters will be even more important as we are moving into our winter season when we typically see more circulation of respiratory viruses," said Audrey Boerner with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Boerner said they currently do not have information about when boosters might be authorized.

The Dunn County Health Department also said that it does not expect to see booster hesitancy right away.

News 18 also reached out to the Chippewa County Health Department, but did not hear back.

