Cirque Italia is coming to the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley residents have an opportunity to see a unique circus traveling across America -- in person.

Cirque Italia started back in 2012, and its Water Circus Gold team is coming to Eau Claire. Cirque Italia is an animal-free circus, and its Water Circus Gold team performs on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.

Circus staffers say guests can expect to see lots of movement and high-energy acts, including aerial routines, juggling, and the Wheel of Death. Seating capacity will be limited, in accordance with the CDC and local guidelines, to allow sufficient distance. Cirque Italia asks that guests bring both a mask and gloves as well.

"Cirque Italia is unique. We are the only traveling water circus here in the United States. We have artists from Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Romania, and France. We are a completely international show," said Abbey Lawley, Cirque Italia's on-site media representative.

Cirque Italia is in Eau Claire at the Oakwood Mall parking lot from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29. To learn how to purchase tickets, click or tap here.