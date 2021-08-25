Castillo, Reds to face Woodruff, Brewers

Cincinnati Reds (69-58, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (77-49, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (7-12, 4.29 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-7, 2.54 ERA, .94 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -179, Reds +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The Brewers are 35-28 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 24, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.

The Reds have gone 33-29 away from home. Cincinnati has slugged .434 this season. Joey Votto leads the team with a mark of .573.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-4. Hunter Strickland secured his third victory and Kolten Wong went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Michael Lorenzen took his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia is third on the Brewers with 40 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 54 extra base hits and 71 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Reds: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring), Willy Adames: (quad).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.